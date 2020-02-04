One Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,226 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,650,000 after acquiring an additional 363,209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,593,000 after purchasing an additional 54,177 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,607,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,266,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

RWR opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.82. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $94.48 and a 52-week high of $106.99.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.