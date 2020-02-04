One Capital Management LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHM. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $49.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

