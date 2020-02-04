One Capital Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,243,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,490,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,910,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,094,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,976 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $194.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.94. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. UBS Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

