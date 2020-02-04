Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Op Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

OPBK opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Op Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Get Op Bancorp alerts:

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Also, Director Yong Sin Shin sold 43,662 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $426,141.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Op Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Op Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.