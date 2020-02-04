Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $3.40. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 911 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $25.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Lidgren Lars 500,000 shares of Optical Cable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 104.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.24% of Optical Cable worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.