Opus (OPT) Price Tops $0.0005

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market cap of $71,405.00 and $4.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.81 or 0.02921120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00197580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00132390 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

