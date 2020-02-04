O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $415.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $490.00.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $488.19.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $407.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $345.50 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.51, for a total transaction of $2,753,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $19,631,602. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

