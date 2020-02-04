O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.19.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $406.23. 771,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $345.50 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.02.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $19,631,602 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

