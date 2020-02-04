Origo Price Reaches $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Origo has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One Origo token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Origo has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $715,467.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00037070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.04 or 0.05989185 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00024441 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00127255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035629 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,908,836 tokens. Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.