OST Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.09 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. OST has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $281,852.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OST has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, OKEx, IDCM and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.03003905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00198169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00129634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OST

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,519,032 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official website is ost.com

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, IDCM, Gate.io, Coinsuper and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

