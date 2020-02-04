Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Pacton Gold Inc (CVE:PAC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 450500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04.

About Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, uranium, and lithium. It has option agreements to own a 100% interest in the Tully West Gold Property located west of the Tully/Timmins North Gold Deposit in Ontario; and interests in mineral claims located in the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario, as well as the Birch Gold Property located in Ontario; Lincoln Property, a lithium project in Nevada; Uchi Gold Property located in Ontario; and Bellary Dome project located in Mt.

