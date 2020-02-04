PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 802.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACW. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PACW traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.09. 70,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

