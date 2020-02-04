Pandacoin (PND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. Pandacoin has a market cap of $790,180.00 and $144.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

