Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Lowered to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRXXF opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65. Paradox Interactive AB has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.60.

About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company publishes own titles and titles developed by independent studios, as well as music and books.

