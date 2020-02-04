Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Lowered to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRXXF opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65. Paradox Interactive AB has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.60.
About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)
See Also: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.