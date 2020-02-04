Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 9,540 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 118.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $110.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.