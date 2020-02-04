Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,764 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 244,999 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 88,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Amy Butte purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,032.00. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 113.10%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.