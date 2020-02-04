Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YCG LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 812,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in CBRE Group by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 650,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 108,257 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $62.48.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

