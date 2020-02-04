Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $71.14 and a one year high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

