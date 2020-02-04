Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Parker-Hannifin has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $11.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

NYSE:PH traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.12. 1,161,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,631. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $152.18 and a twelve month high of $212.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,353,676 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

