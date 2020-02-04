Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $223.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $223.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.27.

NYSE:PH traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.13. 1,185,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.91. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $212.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total value of $446,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,353,676 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

