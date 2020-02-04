Particl Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39,265.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $39,265.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00007166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,710,397 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

