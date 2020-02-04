Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

