Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) PT Set at €23.00 by Warburg Research

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) received a €23.00 ($26.74) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

P1Z has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrizia Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.27 ($25.90).

Patrizia Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a twelve month high of €24.34 ($28.30).

