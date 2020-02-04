Patron (PAT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Patron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Hotbit. During the last week, Patron has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $49,778.00 and approximately $694.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Patron Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,004,082 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, LATOKEN, IDAX, YoBit, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

