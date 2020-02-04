Payden & Rygel Sells 300 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Payden & Rygel cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $231.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

