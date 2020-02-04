Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.90. 376,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386,335. The company has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $89.71 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

