Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,335. Paypal has a 1 year low of $89.71 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,311,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

