PCHAIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,148.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $21,148.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, Bibox and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.99 or 0.05950903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00128007 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00035451 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013327 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,470,565 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX, DEx.top, Bibox and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

