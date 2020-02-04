Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 898 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.11. 67,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,693. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.37 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

