Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $207,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MORT. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

MORT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,845. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $25.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.6388 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.