Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.63. 6,125,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

