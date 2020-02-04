Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 5,575 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 374,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 5.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 268,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 168,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.35. 1,298,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,878. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

