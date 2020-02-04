Peercoin Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002415 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, YoBit, WEX and Livecoin. Peercoin has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $86,063.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,133.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.04107287 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002028 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00729728 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,964,781 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitsane, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, WEX, HitBTC, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, YoBit, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.