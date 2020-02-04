PENG (PENG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. PENG has a market capitalization of $128,917.00 and $54.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PENG coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, PENG has traded 66% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.47 or 0.02948133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00198353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00132166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,187,872,862 coins and its circulating supply is 7,026,020,619 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

