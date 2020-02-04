Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports.

PENN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 2,009,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.