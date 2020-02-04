PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 16,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 913,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. 519,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.12. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. Analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.