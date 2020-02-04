Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) President Sridhar Kosaraju Sells 2,500 Shares

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $440,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $177.98. The stock had a trading volume of 154,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,086. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $122.40 and a twelve month high of $185.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

