PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,739,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,138 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of PepsiCo worth $575,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $143.60. The company had a trading volume of 247,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,760. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

