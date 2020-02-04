Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.60. 4,615,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,563. The company has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

