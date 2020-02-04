Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.23. 620,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

