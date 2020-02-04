PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.8% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.49. 43,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,364. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.59 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

