PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Invests $949,000 in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. 140,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,256. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,098.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,288 shares of company stock worth $2,907,763 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

