Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 425.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,001,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in AMETEK by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,910,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 963,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,149,000 after purchasing an additional 80,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 624,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.85. 22,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average is $93.14. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.76 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $676,159.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,291 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.62.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

