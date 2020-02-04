Pictet & Cie Europe SA Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 78,441 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,333,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 85,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 44,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,793,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,255. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. ValuEngine lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

