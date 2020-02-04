Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 340 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 222.0% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

