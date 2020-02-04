Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $1.07 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.94. 866,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.59 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.