Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 1,358 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up about 2.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $23,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

AZN traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.85. 762,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

