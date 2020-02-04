Pictet North America Advisors SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $760,151.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,806.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.07. 1,586,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

