Pictet North America Advisors SA Takes $627,000 Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 23.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

NYSE LIN traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.40. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $159.08 and a 52 week high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

