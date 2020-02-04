Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. 9,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $55.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

